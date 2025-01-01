Menu
2016 Isuzu NRR 16-Foot Cube Van, powered by a 5.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine with automatic transmission. Features include power tailgate, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated mirrors, power windows, and power door locks. The cube van body measures 16 feet long by 7 feet 10 inches wide and 7 feet 4 inches high, offering generous cargo space. Overall vehicle dimensions are 24 feet 9 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 10 feet 9 inches high. GVWR is 8,845 KG (19,500 LB), making this a strong candidate for local deliveries, moving services, or commercial fleet use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $42,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Isuzu NRR

133,561 KM

Details Description Features

$42,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Isuzu NRR

16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
13072303

2016 Isuzu NRR

16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$42,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,561KM
VIN JALE5W164G7302758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

