$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Check out our website for CarFax information www.Milani.biz Are you ready to embrace adventure? At Milani Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present this rugged 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. This SUV is ready to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails. With its distinctive Trailhawk badging and a commanding presence, this Jeep is a statement of capability and style. This vehicle has a proven history, with 134,000 km on the odometer.
The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is built for those who crave exploration. Its 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission provide seamless performance, ensuring confidence and control in any driving condition. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo area, you'll have all the room you need for passengers and gear.
Here are five features that make this Jeep a true standout:
- Rock-Solid Reliability: The Trailhawk trim is built to withstand challenging conditions, with enhanced off-road capabilities.
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the legendary Jeep 4x4 system, giving you the freedom to explore.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy a comfortable ride with a well-appointed interior and user-friendly features.
- Eye-Catching Design: The Trailhawk's unique styling ensures you'll turn heads wherever you go.
- Proven Performance: This Cherokee has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434