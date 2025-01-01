Menu
<p>Please Check out our website for CarFax information <a href=http://www.Milani.biz>www.Milani.biz</a> Are you ready to embrace adventure? At Milani Auto Sales, were thrilled to present this rugged 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. This SUV is ready to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails. With its distinctive Trailhawk badging and a commanding presence, this Jeep is a statement of capability and style. This vehicle has a proven history, with 134,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is built for those who crave exploration. Its 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission provide seamless performance, ensuring confidence and control in any driving condition. With its spacious interior and versatile cargo area, youll have all the room you need for passengers and gear.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Jeep a true standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Rock-Solid Reliability</strong>: The Trailhawk trim is built to withstand challenging conditions, with enhanced off-road capabilities.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability</strong>: Conquer any terrain with the legendary Jeep 4x4 system, giving you the freedom to explore.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience</strong>: Enjoy a comfortable ride with a well-appointed interior and user-friendly features.</li><li><strong>Eye-Catching Design</strong>: The Trailhawks unique styling ensures youll turn heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Proven Performance</strong>: This Cherokee has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

