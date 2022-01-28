Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

64,718 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

North

Location

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

64,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255256
  • Stock #: 166106
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS0GW166106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $195.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

