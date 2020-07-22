Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

47,008 KM

$28,410

+ tax & licensing
$28,410

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,410

+ taxes & licensing

47,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5482923
  • Stock #: BC0032710
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG5GC360388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, back up camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, heated rear seats, dual climate controls, usb in, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $28,410.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,710.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

