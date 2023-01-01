$12,250+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD (Need Work towing Required)
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$12,250
- Listing ID: 10555221
- Stock #: BC0035094
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL332650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,421 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. ( Does Not Start needs suspension work Being sold not meeting motor vehicle requirements not suitable for transportation towing required) $12,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
