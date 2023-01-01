Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

63,421 KM

Details Description Features

$12,250

+ tax & licensing
$12,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD (Need Work towing Required)

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD (Need Work towing Required)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,250

+ taxes & licensing

63,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10555221
  • Stock #: BC0035094
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL332650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,421 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. ( Does Not Start needs suspension work Being sold not meeting motor vehicle requirements not suitable for transportation towing required) $12,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

