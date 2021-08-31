Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

44,961 KM

Details Description

$35,375

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Sport HSE Luxury

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

Sale

44,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7976747
  • Stock #: B168373KL
  • VIN: SALCT2BG7GH568373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B168373KL
  • Mileage 44,961 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport in Fuji White Paint and Black leather interior is a Local, Owner SUV with N Accident Claims. Features include a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine with an Automatic Transmission, Navigation, RearView Camera, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats Front & Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Paddle Shifters, Power Group, Cruise Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Blind Spot Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel mounted controls, Memory Power Seats, Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Land Rover has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

