<p>Elevate your driving experience with this sleek and powerful 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This luxurious SUV boasts a commanding presence on the road, thanks to its bold design and robust 6-cylinder diesel engine. Step inside and be greeted by premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort even in the coldest Canadian winters.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power mirrors, while advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on every journey. This Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE is equipped with a comprehensive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, cruise control, and a sunroof for a panoramic view of the world.</p><p><strong>Five Features that Spark Excitement:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Unrivaled Power and Efficiency:</strong> Experience the thrill of a responsive diesel engine combined with the smooth and efficient performance that Land Rover is known for.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Comfort:</strong> Sink into the plush leather seats and enjoy the warmth of the heated seats and steering wheel, creating an oasis of comfort on the road.</li><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the Range Rover Sports striking design and powerful stature.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</li><li><strong>Technology at Your Fingertips:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof for an unforgettable driving experience.</li></ol>

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

12147534

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr Td6 HSE

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN SALWR2KF6GA111565

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport