$20,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr Td6 HSE
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with this sleek and powerful 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This luxurious SUV boasts a commanding presence on the road, thanks to its bold design and robust 6-cylinder diesel engine. Step inside and be greeted by premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort even in the coldest Canadian winters.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power mirrors, while advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on every journey. This Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE is equipped with a comprehensive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, cruise control, and a sunroof for a panoramic view of the world.
Five Features that Spark Excitement:
- Unrivaled Power and Efficiency: Experience the thrill of a responsive diesel engine combined with the smooth and efficient performance that Land Rover is known for.
- Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the plush leather seats and enjoy the warmth of the heated seats and steering wheel, creating an oasis of comfort on the road.
- Commanding Presence: Turn heads wherever you go with the Range Rover Sport's striking design and powerful stature.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
- Technology at Your Fingertips: Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof for an unforgettable driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Suspension
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Milani Auto Sales
