2016 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$20,168

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,256KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4419075
  • Stock #: AI4379A
  • VIN: JM1DKBD70G0104125
Exterior Colour
Jet Black Mica
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and fastidiously dealer-serviced 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this AWD CX-3 GT comes complete with the Technology Package! To truly witness the impeccable condition this incredible Japanese-built product has been maintained in, coupled with Mazda's revolutionary SkyActive Technologies, this CX-3 must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

