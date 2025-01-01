Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

61,451 KM

Details

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

12513280

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,451KM
VIN JM3KE4DY0G0746094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,451 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2016 Mazda CX-5