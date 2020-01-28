Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$24,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,828KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575303
  • Stock #: AI3744A
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY9G0681973
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT has been maintained in impeccable condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this AWD CX-5 GT comes complete with a power moonroof, leather interior, navigation, and Mazda's legendary Skyactive technologies! To truly witness the immaculate condition this ridiculously fuel-efficient Japanese-built crossover has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

