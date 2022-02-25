2016 Mazda CX-5

$23,378 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 7 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8355417

8355417 Stock #: 222052A

222052A VIN: JM3KE2CYXG0663164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica

Interior Colour Black clth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 61,790 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features NVSL86

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.