Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX at

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4637118
  2. 4637118
  3. 4637118
  4. 4637118
  5. 4637118
  6. 4637118
  7. 4637118
  8. 4637118
  9. 4637118
  10. 4637118
  11. 4637118
  12. 4637118
  13. 4637118
  14. 4637118
  15. 4637118
  16. 4637118
  17. 4637118
  18. 4637118
  19. 4637118
  20. 4637118
  21. 4637118
Contact Seller

$15,094

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637118
  • Stock #: AI4321B
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K74GM280796
Exterior Colour
Deep Crystal Blue Mica
Interior Colour
Black clth
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced x-lease 2016 Mazda 3 Sport GX has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this Mazda 3 Sport GX represents incredible value at this price point! To truly witness the impeccable condition this Japanese hot hatch has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 30,960 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 20,240 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 49,498 KM
$14,306 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message