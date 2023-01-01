2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$33,804 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487629

9487629 Stock #: 18UTNA18582

18UTNA18582 VIN: 55SWF6EB0GU118582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black AMG Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA18582

Mileage 79,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.