Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

79,940 KM

Details Description

$33,804

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,804

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C450 AMG 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C450 AMG 4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 9487629
  2. 9487629
  3. 9487629
  4. 9487629
  5. 9487629
  6. 9487629
  7. 9487629
  8. 9487629
  9. 9487629
  10. 9487629
  11. 9487629
  12. 9487629
  13. 9487629
  14. 9487629
  15. 9487629
  16. 9487629
  17. 9487629
  18. 9487629
  19. 9487629
  20. 9487629
  21. 9487629
Contact Seller

$33,804

+ taxes & licensing

79,940KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487629
  • Stock #: 18UTNA18582
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB0GU118582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black AMG Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA18582
  • Mileage 79,940 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,940 KM
$33,804 + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti FX35 P...
 154,233 KM
$13,890 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model S 1...
 55,618 KM
$79,431 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory