2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

72,819 KM

$34,753

+ tax & licensing
$34,753

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$34,753

+ taxes & licensing

72,819KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8492220
  Stock #: BL1186A
  VIN: WDC0G4KB3GF086505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1186A
  • Mileage 72,819 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

