Rare , Hard to find low kms super clean Cargo. Fresh government certification inspection. new tires . this is a exceptionally clean . Has recent MB service history 

wont last

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

65,000 KM

$25,990

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990

65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BG2EA4G3191829

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 65,000 KM

Rare , Hard to find low kms super clean Cargo. Fresh government certification inspection. new tires . this is a exceptionally clean . Has recent MB service history 
won't last 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Third Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris