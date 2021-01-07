2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Subwoofer Run flat tires Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Power Trunk Lid Second Row Heated Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Trunk anti-trap device Vehicle Stability Control System Second Row Side Airbag Passenger Power Seat Genuine wood trim 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Passenger Climate Controls Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.