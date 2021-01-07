Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

77,326 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

77,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6515745
  • Stock #: BC0033384
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB1GA247865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,326 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC, 4.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, massage seats, steering assist, back up camera, 360 camera, land keeping assist, HUD (heads up display), sport mode, white exterior, brown interior, leather. $50,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $50,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Passenger Power Seat
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

