2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inches WheelBase, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, Aluminium Rack, bluetooth, jump seat, back up camera, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $32,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

238,754 KM

$32,810

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inches WheelBase Diesel

12042361

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inches WheelBase Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,754KM
VIN WD3BE8DD1GP256892

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 238,754 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

adjustable foot pedals
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

