Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Reefer Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $38,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

207,820 KM

Details Description Features

$38,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Reefer Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12053599

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Reefer Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12053599
  2. 12053599
  3. 12053599
  4. 12053599
  5. 12053599
  6. 12053599
  7. 12053599
  8. 12053599
  9. 12053599
  10. 12053599
  11. 12053599
  12. 12053599
  13. 12053599
  14. 12053599
  15. 12053599
  16. 12053599
  17. 12053599
  18. 12053599
  19. 12053599
  20. 12053599
  21. 12053599
  22. 12053599
  23. 12053599
  24. 12053599
  25. 12053599
  26. 12053599
  27. 12053599
  28. 12053599
  29. 12053599
  30. 12053599
  31. 12053599
  32. 12053599
  33. 12053599
  34. 12053599
  35. 12053599
  36. 12053599
  37. 12053599
  38. 12053599
  39. 12053599
  40. 12053599
  41. 12053599
  42. 12053599
  43. 12053599
  44. 12053599
  45. 12053599
  46. 12053599
  47. 12053599
  48. 12053599
  49. 12053599
  50. 12053599
Contact Seller

$38,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,820KM
VIN WD3BE8CD6GP198148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 207,820 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Reefer Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $38,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 ShoreLandr WC16 with Honda BF20 Outboard Boat for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 ShoreLandr WC16 with Honda BF20 Outboard Boat 0 $11,880 + tax & lic
Used 2014 VERSATILE RT490 Combine Harvester Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 VERSATILE RT490 Combine Harvester Diesel 908 KM $46,820 + tax & lic
Used 2024 JLG R1932 Scissor Lift Electric (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 JLG R1932 Scissor Lift Electric (New) 0 $17,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter