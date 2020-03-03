Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 5 Passenger Cargo Van 144-in. WB Diesel

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 5 Passenger Cargo Van 144-in. WB Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,595KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804335
  • Stock #: BC0032501
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD7GP184302
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 5 Passenger Cargo Van 144-in. WB Diesel, 3.0L, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, bluetooth, backup camera, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $28,650.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,950.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

