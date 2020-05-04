Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van Diesel

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$37,810

  • 88,298KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954614
  • Stock #: BC0032576
  • VIN: WD3BE7CD9GP184870
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van Diesel, 144-in. Wheel Base 3.0L, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, two seats, AM/FM radio, power door locks, steering wheel controls, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $37,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $38,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

