2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

115,538 KM

Details Description Features

$32,740

+ tax & licensing
$32,740

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2500 Cargo Van 144-in. Wheelbase Diesel with Ladder Rack

2500 Cargo Van 144-in. Wheelbase Diesel with Ladder Rack

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$32,740

+ taxes & licensing

115,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5619186
  • Stock #: BC0032885
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD6GP186753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0032885
  • Mileage 115,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van 144-in. Wheelbase Diesel with Ladder Rack, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $32,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $33,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

