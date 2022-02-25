2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$37,580 + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 2 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8283429

8283429 Stock #: BC0034656

BC0034656 VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP301198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 247,251 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.