2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

247,251 KM

$37,580

+ tax & licensing
$37,580

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2500 Cargo Van High Roof 3 Seater Diesedl 144-inch Wheel Base

2500 Cargo Van High Roof 3 Seater Diesedl 144-inch Wheel Base

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

247,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8283429
  • Stock #: BC0034656
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP301198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 247,251 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof 3 Seater Diesedl 144-inch Wheel Base, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, CD player, power door locks, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $37,580.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,930.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

