$18,593+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 MINI Cooper
5 Door
2016 MINI Cooper
5 Door
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$18,593
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,971KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWXU1C52G2D09905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 84,971 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XU13
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Metrotown Mazda
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 143,604 KM $17,593 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD at 17,861 KM $29,593 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD (2) 63,610 KM $37,498 + tax & lic
Email Metrotown Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
Call Dealer
604-433-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,593
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2016 MINI Cooper
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.