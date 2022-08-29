Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

93,250 KM

Details

$23,356

+ tax & licensing
$23,356

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Premium CVT

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Premium CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,356

+ taxes & licensing

93,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9033949
  • Stock #: 8UTNA53633
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4GC853633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA53633
  • Mileage 93,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Premium is a comfortable, fun-to-drive SUV with a beautiful interior. It's the perfect size for a small family. Features included are air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated & cooled front seats, navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, sunroof, steering wheel with mounted controls and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

