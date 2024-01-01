$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne
w/ Tip
2016 Porsche Cayenne
w/ Tip
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UCBA10253
- Mileage 59,800 KM
Vehicle Description
-59,800km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.6L V6 engine making 300HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio controls and cruise control -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power and memory front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667