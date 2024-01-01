Menu
Account
Sign In
-59,800km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.6L V6 engine making 300HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio controls and cruise control -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power and memory front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2016 Porsche Cayenne

59,800 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,800KM
VIN WP1AA2A28GKA10253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UCBA10253
  • Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Description

-59,800km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.6L V6 engine making 300HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio controls and cruise control -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power and memory front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 95,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Kia Seltos LX FWD 42,261 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 16,900 KM $56,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne