$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Porsche Cayenne
w/ Tip
2016 Porsche Cayenne
w/ Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,150KM
VIN WP1AA2A21GKA36662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Two-Tn Lthr Int. Black - Garnet Red, Smth-Finish
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA36662
- Mileage 105,150 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 139,200 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Sedan 61,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi A5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe 23,850 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2016 Porsche Cayenne