2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$43,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,915KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505508
  • Stock #: BC0030886
  • VIN: WP1AA2A29GLA02687
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Porsche Cayenne, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, DVD player, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather, Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary port, navigation, back up camera, heated steering wheel, heated seats, ac seats, powered seats, memory seats, push start, keyless entry. $43,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $44,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Rear Wiper
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • CD Changer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Run flat tires
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Front Cooled Seat
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Remote Ignition
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Second Row Side Airbag
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Passenger Climate Controls
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

