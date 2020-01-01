2016 Porsche Cayenne, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, DVD player, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather, Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary port, navigation, back up camera, heated steering wheel, heated seats, ac seats, powered seats, memory seats, push start, keyless entry. $43,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $44,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

Rear Wiper

full size spare tire

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer

dvd player

CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Run flat tires

Driver Power Seat

Telescopic steering column

Front Heated Seat

Front Cooled Seat

Front Power Memory Seat

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Trunk anti-trap device

Remote Ignition

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Load Bearing Exterior Rack

Vehicle Stability Control System

Second Row Side Airbag

Passenger Power Seat

4WD/AWD

Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Passenger Climate Controls

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

