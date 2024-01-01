Menu
<p>Step into luxury and capability with this 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie, proudly offered by Milani Auto Sales. This diesel-powered 4x4 pickup truck is ready for any adventure, whether its hauling your gear or conquering the open road. With a comfortable interior boasting leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and a premium sound system, youll be riding in style. The Laramie trim adds a touch of sophistication, with chrome wheels and woodgrain interior trim, while its advanced safety features like side airbags and a rear parking aid ensure peace of mind. With a robust engine and a smooth automatic transmission, youll experience the power and efficiency that RAM is known for.</p><p>This 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a powerful and stylish truck thats sure to impress.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features of this RAM 1500 Laramie:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Diesel Power:</strong> This truck boasts a powerful diesel engine that delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both towing and daily driving.</li><li><strong>Luxury Comfort:</strong> Enjoy the plush leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and premium sound system that make this truck a true luxury ride.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Capability:</strong> With 4-wheel drive, heated steering wheel, and heated mirrors, youll be ready to take on any weather conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Advanced safety features like side airbags, a rear parking aid, and traction control ensure you and your passengers stay protected.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Interior:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with features like a back-up camera, satellite radio, and a premium sound system.</li></ol>

2016 RAM 1500

220,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

Laramie

12051736

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM7GS316924

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Step into luxury and capability with this 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie, proudly offered by Milani Auto Sales. This diesel-powered 4x4 pickup truck is ready for any adventure, whether it's hauling your gear or conquering the open road. With a comfortable interior boasting leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and a premium sound system, you'll be riding in style. The Laramie trim adds a touch of sophistication, with chrome wheels and woodgrain interior trim, while its advanced safety features like side airbags and a rear parking aid ensure peace of mind. With a robust engine and a smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience the power and efficiency that RAM is known for.

This 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a powerful and stylish truck that's sure to impress.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this RAM 1500 Laramie:

  1. Diesel Power: This truck boasts a powerful diesel engine that delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both towing and daily driving.
  2. Luxury Comfort: Enjoy the plush leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and premium sound system that make this truck a true luxury ride.
  3. All-Weather Capability: With 4-wheel drive, heated steering wheel, and heated mirrors, you'll be ready to take on any weather conditions with confidence.
  4. Safety First: Advanced safety features like side airbags, a rear parking aid, and traction control ensure you and your passengers stay protected.
  5. Tech-Savvy Interior: Stay connected and entertained with features like a back-up camera, satellite radio, and a premium sound system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 RAM 1500