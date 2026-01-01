Menu
2016 RAM 1500 Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $16,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 RAM 1500

147,683 KM

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab SWB 4WD

13499315

2016 RAM 1500

Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,683KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT6GG283594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,683 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $16,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,910

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 1500