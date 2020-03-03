6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, auto start, ac seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, impline audio system, mirror dimmer, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, gray exterior, brown interior, leather. $29,780.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $30,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3