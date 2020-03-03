Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Eco Diesel Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

Eco Diesel Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,780

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,609KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689330
  • Stock #: BC0032420
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM8GS168828
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, auto start, ac seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, impline audio system, mirror dimmer, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, gray exterior, brown interior, leather. $29,780.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $30,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Cooled Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Remote Ignition
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

