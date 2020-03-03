Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Driver Power Seat

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Navigation Aid

Front Cooled Seat

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Remote Ignition

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.