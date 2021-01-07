Menu
2016 RAM 1500

76,452 KM

$28,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Short box

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Short box

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

76,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6436684
  • Stock #: BC0033398
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG8GS286583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Short box, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $28,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

