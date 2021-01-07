+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Eco Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, powered seats, memory seats, backup camera, heated seats, ac seats, memory seats, powered seats, mirror dimming, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, tan interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $36,760.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $37,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
