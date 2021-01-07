Menu
2016 RAM 1500

100,517 KM

Details Description Features

$36,760

+ tax & licensing
$36,760

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Eco Diesel

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Eco Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,760

+ taxes & licensing

100,517KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6436687
  • Stock #: BC0033396
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM7GS247166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Eco Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, powered seats, memory seats, backup camera, heated seats, ac seats, memory seats, powered seats, mirror dimming, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, tan interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $36,760.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $37,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

