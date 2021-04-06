Menu
2016 RAM 1500

174,196 KM

$28,750

+ tax & licensing
$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Diesel

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

174,196KM
Used
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM2GS202378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,196 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, usb, aux, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $28,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

