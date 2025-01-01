Menu
2016 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD with canopy, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup camera, trailer brake controller, Bluetooth, laptop stand, GP Electric 2000W power inverter. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $23,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

243,492 KM

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
243,492KM
VIN 3C6UR5CJ7GG286404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 2500