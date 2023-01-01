Menu
2016 RAM 3500

161,000 KM

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3C63R3EL2GG385887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V8, automatic, 4x4, Cummings turbo diesel, Fully Loaded, leather interior, heated/cooled power seats, A/C, sunroof, lifted, fuel wheels, good tires, very clean in and out, runs strong!

-After market wheels ties
-6” BDS lift
-Fox shock
-Fox steering stabilizer
-Traction bars
-AMP Research power step
-Fully exhaust deleted and tuned
-aftermarket headlights
-Air compressor and airbags in the back
-Built 68 RE transmission put in at 140,000kms.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

