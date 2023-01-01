$43,280+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2016 RAM 3500
Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$43,280
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10659417
- Stock #: BC0035973
- VIN: 3C63R3ELXGG180270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior. Please see photo gallery to view previous accidents and repair. $43,280.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,655.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.