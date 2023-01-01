Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,280

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10659417
  2. 10659417
  3. 10659417
  4. 10659417
  5. 10659417
  6. 10659417
  7. 10659417
  8. 10659417
  9. 10659417
  10. 10659417
  11. 10659417
  12. 10659417
  13. 10659417
  14. 10659417
  15. 10659417
  16. 10659417
  17. 10659417
  18. 10659417
  19. 10659417
  20. 10659417
  21. 10659417
  22. 10659417
  23. 10659417
  24. 10659417
  25. 10659417
  26. 10659417
  27. 10659417
  28. 10659417
  29. 10659417
  30. 10659417
  31. 10659417
  32. 10659417
  33. 10659417
  34. 10659417
  35. 10659417
  36. 10659417
  37. 10659417
  38. 10659417
  39. 10659417
  40. 10659417
  41. 10659417
  42. 10659417
  43. 10659417
  44. 10659417
  45. 10659417
  46. 10659417
  47. 10659417
  48. 10659417
  49. 10659417
  50. 10659417
Contact Seller

$43,280

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10659417
  • Stock #: BC0035973
  • VIN: 3C63R3ELXGG180270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior. Please see photo gallery to view previous accidents and repair. $43,280.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,655.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Harley-Davidson...
 0 KM
$15,350 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Commander ...
 249,021 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet C7500...
 0 KM
$49,930 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory