2016 RAM 5500 Regular Cab Utility Truck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, Cummins 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, voice control, automatic headlight, power windows, power mirrors, heated mirrors, power lock, manual mode, high idle, tow mode, traction control, backup camera, 4wd selector, trailer hitch trailer, brake controller, exhaust controller, exhaust brake, ZONE technologies, arrow signals, 12v outlets, bluetooth, am/fm radio, aux, folding middle seat, custom aluminium shelvings, 270 degree rear doors, tow mirrors, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: Box length: 14 foot, width 7.5 foot, height: 6.5 foot.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Decal Valid until October 2024. $51,560.00 plus $375 processing fee, $51,935.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2016 RAM 5500

152,427 KM

$51,560

2016 RAM 5500

Regular Cab Utility Truck 4WD Dually Diesel

2016 RAM 5500

Regular Cab Utility Truck 4WD Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$51,560

+ taxes & licensing

152,427KM
Used
VIN 3C7WRNCL0GG375723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$51,560

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 RAM 5500