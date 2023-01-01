$51,560+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 5500
Regular Cab Utility Truck 4WD Dually Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$51,560
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 152,427 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 5500 Regular Cab Utility Truck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, Cummins 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, voice control, automatic headlight, power windows, power mirrors, heated mirrors, power lock, manual mode, high idle, tow mode, traction control, backup camera, 4wd selector, trailer hitch trailer, brake controller, exhaust controller, exhaust brake, ZONE technologies, arrow signals, 12v outlets, bluetooth, am/fm radio, aux, folding middle seat, custom aluminium shelvings, 270 degree rear doors, tow mirrors, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: Box length: 14 foot, width 7.5 foot, height: 6.5 foot.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Decal Valid until October 2024. $51,560.00 plus $375 processing fee, $51,935.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
