2016 Scion iM

59,000 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

604-255-7331

2dr HB

Location

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 7358768
  • Stock #: 20446
  • VIN: jtnkarjexgj504110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20446
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful and sporty little hatchback. Local one owner and nicely equipped with Backup Camera, Bluetooth, power windows and keyless entry, fold down rear seats, alloy wheels and more...


Add $295 Documentation fee


Call or text John at 604-353-6566

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd
5509 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC, V5B-1R2

Dealer #10300

Check out or inventory at www.jjmotorcars.com or at 5509 Hastings Street in North Burnaby

We DO NOT sell REBUILT, or EASTERN (Quebec, Ontario) Vehicles so please do not compare our pricing to those who do.

We have been in the business almost 25 years and have A+ Better Business Bureau rating and are a trusted source for locally owned BC vehicles

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

