2016 Smart fortwo

57,600 KM

$7,310

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Passion Coupe

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

57,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272526
  • Stock #: BC0033259
  • VIN: WMEFJ5DA3GK125596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Smart Fortwo passion coupe, 1.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $7,310.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $7,610.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

