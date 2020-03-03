Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp

2016 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$31,701

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,634KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718532
  • Stock #: BL721A
  • VIN: JF1VA2Y6XG9807726
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard

This fabulous locally-driven and dealer-serviced x-lease 2016 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this WRX STI comes complete with a power moonroof, navigation, and the driver enthusiasts' 6 speed manual transmission! To truly witness the impeccable condition this rally-inspired Japanese-built hot sedan has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

