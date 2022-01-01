2016 Subaru WRX

$28,489 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 4 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8070874

8070874 Stock #: AI5752A

AI5752A VIN: JF1VA1L61G8824986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.