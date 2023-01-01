Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru WRX

110,000 KM

Details Description

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Hikari Edition 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

STI 4Dr Hikari Edition 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9579541
  2. 9579541
  3. 9579541
  4. 9579541
  5. 9579541
  6. 9579541
  7. 9579541
  8. 9579541
  9. 9579541
  10. 9579541
  11. 9579541
  12. 9579541
  13. 9579541
  14. 9579541
  15. 9579541
  16. 9579541
  17. 9579541
  18. 9579541
  19. 9579541
  20. 9579541
  21. 9579541
  22. 9579541
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579541
  • Stock #: 8UTNA32045
  • VIN: JF1VA2M64G9832045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue
  • Interior Colour Colours TBD
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA32045
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 57,500 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,100 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory