$78,231+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$78,231
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
2016 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model X
P90D
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$78,231
+ taxes & licensing
64,387KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9648508
- Stock #: 18UBNA02635
- VIN: 5YJXCBE49GFS02635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UBNA02635
- Mileage 64,387 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top