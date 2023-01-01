Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

64,387 KM

Details

$78,231

+ tax & licensing
$78,231

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

P90D

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

64,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9648508
  • Stock #: 18UBNA02635
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE49GFS02635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBNA02635
  • Mileage 64,387 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

