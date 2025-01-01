$16,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan S CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,300KM
VIN 2T1BURHE3GC744175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA44175
- Mileage 109,300 KM
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
