2016 Toyota Mirai

Sedan HYDROGEN

2016 Toyota Mirai

Sedan HYDROGEN

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,690KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505511
  • Stock #: BC0032266
  • VIN: JTDBVRBD6GA000166
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2016 Toyota Mirai Sedan HYDROGEN, HYDROGEN, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, usb, backup camera, powered seats, memory seats, heated seats, rear heated seats, push start, navigation aid, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, vinyl. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $24,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Run flat tires
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

