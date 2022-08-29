Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Sienna

136,264 KM

Details

$27,198

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,198

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Sienna

2016 Toyota Sienna

7-Pass V6 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Sienna

7-Pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$27,198

+ taxes & licensing

136,264KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9104314
  • Stock #: 18UTNA91348
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC9GS691348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA91348
  • Mileage 136,264 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 38,204 KM
$33,425 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru BRZ 6sp
 112,228 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 37,961 KM
$36,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory