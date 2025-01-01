$17,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota Venza
4CYL 6A
2016 Toyota Venza
4CYL 6A
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$17,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,623KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T3ZA3BB7GU097482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 124,623 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4WD 51,910 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 93,313 KM $30,980 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 64,345 KM $27,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2016 Toyota Venza