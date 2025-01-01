Menu
2016 Toyota Venza

124,623 KM

Details

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12109337

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Used
124,623KM
VIN 4T3ZA3BB7GU097482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-XXXX

604-525-4667

