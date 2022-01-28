Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Yaris

31,000 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

4-Door Sedan Premium 6AT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Yaris

4-Door Sedan Premium 6AT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8238903
  2. 8238903
  3. 8238903
  4. 8238903
  5. 8238903
  6. 8238903
  7. 8238903
  8. 8238903
  9. 8238903
  10. 8238903
  11. 8238903
  12. 8238903
  13. 8238903
  14. 8238903
  15. 8238903
  16. 8238903
  17. 8238903
  18. 8238903
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8238903
  • Stock #: A38140A
  • VIN: 3MYDLBYV9GY118117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A38140A
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 12,250 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 183,750 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 14,500 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory