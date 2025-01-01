Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf

126,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12517222

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
VIN 3VW217AU9GM041702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Zoom Clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA41702
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi E-Tron 55 Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi E-Tron 55 Technik quattro 18,150 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Volkswagen Golf 5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip 126,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 40,350 KM $38,699 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Volkswagen Golf