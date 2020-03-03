Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$18,364

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,753KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4739166
  • Stock #: BL803
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU6GM520115
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black Lthrette
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2016 Golf Sportwagen Comfortline has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a declaration-free history, this 4Motion Sportwagen comes complete with the Convenience Package and the Light and Sound Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2016 4Motion Sportwagen qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

